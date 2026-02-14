Assam CM distributes Rs 10,000 each to 26,988 women entrepreneurs in Kalaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday formally distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a programme held at Ranthali Stadium in Kalaigaon. The financial assistance was provided to 26,988 women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) from the No. 48 Tangla Legislative Assembly.

This initiative aims to promote women entrepreneurship and strengthen livelihood opportunities, empowering women to take up income-generating activities and become self-reliant.

Several dignitaries, including Assam Speaker Bishwajit Daimari, BTC CEM Hagrama Mahilary, Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro, and MLA Durga Das Boro, participated in the event. Over 26,000 women attended the MMUA distribution meeting held on Friday in Kalaigaon.

