Assam CM Extends Birthday Greetings To PM Modi, Hails His Vision For 'Viksit Bharat'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.
The Assam CM showered praise on PM Modi for his unwavering commitment to the nation. CM Sarma threw light on the hardships and struggles faced by PM Modi and hailed him for his selfless service to India's progress.
He credited the Prime Minister for uplifting the status of the country in the international arena and positioning India as a global superpower.
He further underscored PM Modi's vision to transform India into "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047 and appealed to all the citizens to strive towards achieving this target.
CM Sarma urged all Indians to follow the path paved by PM Modi in making this goal turn into a reality. He also raised concerns pertaining to illegal infiltration. He also focused attention on the rise in infiltration cases, specifically mentioning the Santhal region.
Sarma re-iterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ironclad commitment to resolve this issue, asserting the need to expel every infiltrator in Santhal through a legal process.
He assured that the BJP is actively working towards bringing about a long-lasting solution to tackle infiltration, ensuring that the process adheres to legal frameworks.
Meanwhile, birthday wishes for PM Modi have poured in from all quarters. President Droupadi Murmu greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation.
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country,” the President said in a post on X in Hindi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished PM Modi on his special day and lauded the Prime Minister for setting the country on a trajectory towards a developed India by 2047.
