Assam CM Extends Birthday Greetings To PM Modi, Hails His Vision For 'Viksit Bharat'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

The Assam CM showered praise on PM Modi for his unwavering commitment to the nation. CM Sarma threw light on the hardships and struggles faced by PM Modi and hailed him for his selfless service to India's progress.

He credited the Prime Minister for uplifting the status of the country in the international arena and positioning India as a global superpower.

He further underscored PM Modi's vision to transform India into "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047 and appealed to all the citizens to strive towards achieving this target.