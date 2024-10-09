Assam CM Flags of Illumination Project for Guwahati City

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally flagged off the first stage of the project to illuminate the capital city on Wednesday. In an event hosted in the city on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister dedicated the first stage of the project to the people of Guwahati city.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said, “Illuminating Guwahati as the festive season begins, I dedicated Phase I of Smart Street Lighting System for Guwahati city. The streetlights, installed at a cost of Rs 83.96 Cr will be centrally controlled and monitored, ensuring citizen safety and efficient energy usage. The installed lights come with a host of features including 11,000 energy-efficient LED lights, close to 1000 roads being covered, web-based CCMS to remotely monitor & control lights.”

“Power savings through auto-dimming after midnight and real-time tracking to ensure prompt action. As Guwahati expands and more opportunities arrive, it is pertinent to have streetlight coverage to enhance the safety of an area. This along with recently installed CCTVs will ensure a sense of security for the people. We've set a target of 20k+ lights under this project.” he added on social media.

This project is expected to provide relief from the problems related to the lack of proper illumination in the city. It is also expected to reduce the wastage of electricity and ensure real-time service to the citizens.