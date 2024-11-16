Assam CM Highlights Need For Police Reforms As Officer Involved In Assault Incident Suspended

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed significant changes in the police force, following a controversial incident involving the merciless thrashing of a delivery agent by a police officer in Guwahati.
The incident took place at around 6:30 PM in Guwahati's bustling Fancy Bazar area on Friday when the delivery agent allegedly violated a red signal, according to eyewitnesses.
The police officer chased the individual, dragged him to the roadside, and assaulted him as onlookers close-by pleaded to spare the youth. The incident, captured on a bystander's mobile phone, quickly went viral, sparking massive outrage among the residents.
Sharing his views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Assam CM emphasized the need for Assam Police to transform into a force that serves and protects citizens with dignity and respect.
"Assam police must transform into a force that serves and protects the people with dignity and respect, not one that uses unnecessary force against common citizens on the streets. Those days of unchecked power are long gone. Society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard. It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion—or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, immediately suspended Inspector Bhargav Borbora, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station due to his misconduct.
