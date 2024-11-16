Assam CM Highlights Need For Police Reforms As Officer Involved In Assault Incident Suspended

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed significant changes in the police force, following a controversial incident involving the merciless thrashing of a delivery agent by a police officer in Guwahati.

The incident took place at around 6:30 PM in Guwahati's bustling Fancy Bazar area on Friday when the delivery agent allegedly violated a red signal, according to eyewitnesses.

The police officer chased the individual, dragged him to the roadside, and assaulted him as onlookers close-by pleaded to spare the youth. The incident, captured on a bystander's mobile phone, quickly went viral, sparking massive outrage among the residents.