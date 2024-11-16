Assam: Teacher Allegedly Molests Minor In Dhubri, Arrested

GUWAHATI: A despicable molestation case has come to light in Assam's Dhubri on Saturday. The incident pertains to the alleged molestation of a minor girl by a man identified to be a teacher.

The accused sexual offender has been reportedly identified as Jahirul Islam, a teacher employed at a government primary school. Serious allegations of molesting a minor in the school on November 14 have been leveled against him.

The minor informed about the traumatizing experience to her parents, prompting them to approach the police and register a formal complaint against Islam.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed by the cops under sections 75/76/351(c)/(3) BNS 10 of the POCSO Act against the accused.