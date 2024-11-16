Assam: Teacher Allegedly Molests Minor In Dhubri, Arrested

GUWAHATI: A despicable molestation case has come to light in Assam's Dhubri on Saturday. The incident pertains to the alleged molestation of a minor girl by a man identified to be a teacher.
The accused sexual offender has been reportedly identified as Jahirul Islam, a teacher employed at a government primary school. Serious allegations of molesting a minor in the school on November 14 have been leveled against him.
The minor informed about the traumatizing experience to her parents, prompting them to approach the police and register a formal complaint against Islam.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed by the cops under sections 75/76/351(c)/(3) BNS 10 of the POCSO Act against the accused.
A primary investigation was conducted and the accused was arrested on Saturday. Following his apprehension, several other minors also came out against the teacher, accusing him of similar sexual assault on them.
