Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses huge rallies in Kokrajhar and Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Amidst inclement weather and heavy rains, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led an exciting election campaign rally at Fakiragram in Kokrajhar on Sunday in support of the UPPL candidate supported by the BJP and AGP for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary.

The election rally was accompanied by the CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro, and UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary.

Sarma addressed three consecutive election rallies at Kajalgaon in Chirang, Fakiragram, culminating at Srirampur in Kokrajhar, where Chief Minister Sarma, undeterred by the downpour, danced along with the enthusiastic crowd with the song “Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar,” with thousands gathered despite the inclement weather. Sarma got wet due to rainfall during his speech. Despite the rain, the Chief Minister articulated his vision for the region, emphasising the need for peace, development, and progress in the region, especially the BTR.

In his speech, Chief Minister Sarma criticised the attempts of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), highlighting the alleged shortcomings and failures of the coalition government. He said the BPF had come to the edge of the end as people in the region have lost faith in the BPF and are coming forward to UPPL. He pledged to address issues such as unemployment and infrastructure deficits, promising initiatives including the construction of a railway overbridge at Fakiragram and upgrades to the local railway station alongside road development projects. He also said he started the election campaign meeting on March 22, and in every meeting, he witnessed hundreds of thousands of people, which indicates the clear victory of NDA candidates across Assam to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power for a third consecutive term.

In a bid to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of the region, Sarma made a series of promises, including the provision of ‘Orunodoi’ benefits to the families holding ration cards and the commitment to create 50,000 job opportunities. Additionally, college students were assured of financial support with a pledge to deposit Rs. 10,000 into the accounts of those enrolled in educational institutions. He expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance, predicting victory in three out of the four seats in the ensuing third phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. He highlighted Dhubri as the site for a three-way electoral contest.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sarma said the victory of the UPPL candidate backed by NDA Joyanta Basumatary was eminent with a margin of over three lakhs of votes. He said every political party will claim their victory, but there is no such credence as that of the NDA, as he has not seen a public meeting of ten thousand gatherings of any political party except the meetings of the NDA. He said the NDA had been giving maximum importance to the women who are playing key roles in their respective families to ensure Modi’s return to power. He dismissed the notion of minority influence in the election, asserting that even minority women are aligning with the Modi government, emphasising the focus on development as the primary driver of voter sentiment. He also said there had been many silent voters from which the NDA would benefit. He further emphasised that the BJP-UPPL alliance was not merely a political coalition but a partnership aimed at fostering peace and development, particularly in the BTR region.

Sarma credited the alliance’s governance with the region’s improved security situation, citing that there have been no more bomb blasts, grenade blasts, or gunfire under their administration, and seeking votes at gunpoint is now completely obsolete.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: My next aim is to bring Paresh Baruah to the table (sentinelassam.com)