CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: My next aim is to bring Paresh Baruah to the table

Parties and candidates go all out to woo voters in phase-III

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The next objective of the state government is to bring ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to the negotiating table.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself stated this while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election rally. The CM has been frenetically hopping from one poll rally to the next in support of BJP and alliance party candidates for the third and final phase of polling slated for May 7.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the CM said, “My next aim is to bring Paresh Baruah to the table for discussion. Because we have to convert Assam into an oasis of peace. This job is incomplete, and I will try to bring the matter to fruition.”

On the very day he assumed office as the chief minister of Assam on May 10, 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his intention to hold discussions with ULFA (I) supremo Paresh Baruah. He had appealed to Baruah to come forward for peace talks.

Speaking on the ongoing Lok Sabha election in the state, the CM said, “People from minorities have now realized that the BJP is not anti-minority. That is why people from minority communities are participating in the BJP’s election rallies. Of those who came to the rallies, not everyone will vote for us this time, but at least 50% will vote for the BJP. The minority votes will continue to increase from year to year. Minority or majority, all are voting for development this time.”

The third phase of polling will take place on May 7, and all the political parties and their candidates are going full-out to woo the voters. Polling will take place in the four parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, APCC president Bhupen Borah took part in several poll rallies in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency in support of Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain. Bhupen Borah was accompanied by MLA Akhil Gogoi and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

On the other hand, AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Borah and another cabinet minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, joined a number of election rallies in support of AGP candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury for the Barpeta parliamentary constituency.

