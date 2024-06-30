Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Advocates for Enhanced Support for Village Defence Party

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired high-level meeting on Sunday discussing role and support mechanisms for Village Defence Party (VDP). The meeting attended by Chief Secretary of Assam, the Director General of Assam Police highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing effectiveness of VDP volunteers in maintaining law and order in rural areas.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma directed officials to abolish ceiling system for VDP remuneration. Ensuring timely and adequate payment for volunteers. This decision is expected to improve financial stability of VDP members. Enhancing their motivation. And performance. The Chief Minister stressed importance of recognizing critical role these volunteers play in the state's security framework ensuring they are adequately compensated for their efforts.
Additionally, Chief Minister Sarma instructed officials to expedite procurement of necessary items to facilitate efficient functioning of VDPs. This includes essential equipment and resources required for volunteers to perform duties effectively by ensuring that VDPs are well-equipped. The government aims to strengthen grassroots-level security apparatus and provide safer environment for residents of Assam's villages.
The meeting also focused on proper functioning of Thana Committees. These are instrumental in addressing local issues and grievances. Chief Minister Sarma engaged in detailed discussion on matter emphasizing need for these committees to operate efficiently and benefit common people. He highlighted that well-functioning Thana Committees can significantly contribute to overall security and well-being of local population.
This meeting underscores Assam government's dedication to reinforcing local security mechanisms. It also supports VDP volunteers in critical role. By eliminating remuneration ceiling ensuring timely provision of necessary resources. The government is taking concrete steps, enhancing effectiveness of Village Defence Party. Consequently, the safety and security of Assam's rural communities.
The initiatives discussed reflect proactive approach addressing challenges faced by VDPs. The decisions underline government's resolve to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens.
