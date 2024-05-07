Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Campaign in Odisha for BJP on May 9

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are bracing for an important political stride to initiate a campaign trail in Odisha come May 9.

Sarma is well-known throughout Assam's political landscape. His plan is to address public gatherings at several strategic locations. Malkangiri Khallikote and Chitrakonda are included. Gadkari is focusing on rallying support in distinct locations as well. His areas of concentration are Puri and Krushnaprasad.

The plan for the campaign tour emerged after Sarma's recent democratic engagement. Sarma, as the Assam Chief Minister cast his vote at the Amingaon polling station. His vote was for the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. Post-voting, he conveyed his appreciation for the tranquility of the Assam Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma's reflections on the electoral journey were positive overall. His mission in conjunction with Gadkari's mission, is crucial. Their collective goal is to fortify BJP's political presence in India. Gadkari's efforts are focused on increasing BJP's visibility. He is also working towards enhancing the party's influence in the constituencies of importance.

Sarma addressed reporters with a key remark. "Today is the conclusion of the Assam Lok Sabha elections" he said. "I find myself heartened by the peaceful and orderly conduct." There was noteworthy voter turnout of nearly 80% during the initial two phases. For this, he expressed sincere appreciation to Assam's people. He praised them for their active role in crafting the democratic process.

Adding to his statements he declared, "I am confident that people of Assam will continue to support. They will help realize the vision of Bharat (India)." He expanded by stating that this vision was to become Vishwa Guru (world leader). This aims to fulfill its goals in transformative period of the Amrit Kaal (Golden Era).

Sarma and Gadkari are preparing to embark on their campaign journey. Presently all attention is focused on the BJP's strategy to bolster its position in Odisha. Both leaders are renowned for their formidable oratory skills and political acumen.