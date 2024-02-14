Assam: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs. 382 cr for new 2-lane highway

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs.382.10 crore for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam. Additionally, a flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.479 kilometre.

Gadkari said in a social media post that these initative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, addressing the absence of such a link currently. He said presently residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra during daylight hours, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.

Gadkari said the development of approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism. This strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users, he added.

