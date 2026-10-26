Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Massive Surge in Assam’s Conviction Rate

GUWAHATI: In a major milestone for the state’s law enforcement landscape, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday, 26th September, about a monumental increase in the state’s criminal conviction rate, which has soared from 6.1% in 2021 to 30.88% in September 2026.

The statistics reflect a substantial overhaul of the regional justice mechanism over the last five years. Highlighting these figures, the Chief Minister credited targeted structural adjustments within the state machinery for the achievement.

"Stronger investigations. Effective prosecution. Greater accountability," Sarma stated, outlining the core pillars behind the legislative success.

The growth follows systemic enhancements by the Assam Police, who have significantly improved charge sheet submission timelines and integrated technology under new criminal laws. Concurrently, the overall crime rate across the state has recorded a sharp decline.

Acknowledging central governance support, the CM attributed the momentum to national law enforcement paradigms. "Under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's leadership, Assam's conviction rate has risen... Our resolve is firm: uphold the law and deliver justice," he stated.

State officials confirmed that legal teams have prioritized faster case completions and reduced investigation backlogs. Looking forward, the administration intends to build upon this infrastructure to transition into a strictly crime-free region.