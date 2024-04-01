Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends NDA workers’ meet in Udalguri, asserts Modi’s comeback

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A senior party workers’ meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held at the BDF complex in Udalguri district on Saturday for the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting asserted the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a record high.

Hundreds of senior party workers and leaders of the NDA, representing the UPPL, BJP, and AGP, participated in the meeting to discuss election matters and develop strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Many key strategies were discussed in the meeting. The meeting stressed that, with the immense love and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA has a firm belief that the BJP+UPPL+AGP alliance will create a historic victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion as the chief guest. UPPL president and Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro attended the meeting and addressed the NDA workers’ meeting as a special guest.

Deputy CEM of BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, AGP general secretary Dr. Kamala Kalita, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dilip Saikia, UPPL general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary and Madhab Chandra Chetry, and several senior leaders of the NDA, including MLAs, were present.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma said people from all communities were coming forward to extend support to the candidates backed by the NDA across the country, including Assam. He said that the NDA candidate in Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency was getting massive support from different communities in the elections.

“Today, I received an opinion from the respected workers of Udalguri representing the NDA. Witnessing so much enthusiasm among the people ensuring the third term of Narendra Modi, it is sure that the majority of voters will choose the Lotus symbol across the country. The people are so excited about the third term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India,” Sarma said.

CEM of BTR Pramod Boro said the NDA partners will emerge victorious in majority seats across the state of Assam, including Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He said the meeting will definitely boost the morale of the people and energise the NDA party workers to make Assam one of the best states in India.

“It was a great moment to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Senior Workers’ meet for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency in Udalguri,” he said, adding that the meeting of the NDA will definitely boost the morale and energise the party workers.

