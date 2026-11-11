Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs ‘Jenny’ as 23-Year-Old Sexual Assault Case Against Uttarakhand Congress Leader Reopens

Guwahati:: The controversial "Jenny case" has transformed into an inter-state political flashpoint after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened, on Wednesday, to support Indira Deori (alias Jenny), an Assam resident who has revived 23-year-old sexual assault allegations against senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat.

The case gained decisive momentum when Jenny met with Chief Minister Sarma in Guwahati to apprise him of her decades-long battle for justice. Empowered by the political backing of her home state's leadership, Jenny traveled directly from Assam to Uttarakhand, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to officially order the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma to investigate her fresh complaint.

Appearing at an emotional press conference in Dehradun, Jenny credited her political intervention for her return, stating she felt safe enough to face her alleged abuser after her plight reached top government channels. She has demanded a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alongside a repeat DNA test to establish the biological paternity of her 23-year-old son.

Jenny alleged that in 2002, as a 16-year-old minor working at an STD booth, she was confined to Rawat's residence in Yamuna Colony and repeatedly assaulted.

“I only seek justice for my son. He has grown up without a father and deserves his name,” Jenny stated, alleging that the initial 2003 CBI inquiry was compromised by language barriers and intimidation.

Harak Singh Rawat has vehemently denied the allegations, labeling the re-emergence of the case as a malicious conspiracy ahead of the state assembly elections.

Rawat pointed out that the CBI gave him a clean chit in 2004 after a DNA test failed to match.

Threatening a defamation lawsuit against his detractors, Rawat argued that the ruling dispensation is weaponizing the 23-year-old closed file to shift public focus from ongoing state controversies.