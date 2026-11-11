Kolkata–Sairang Express Train Derailment: Special Train Arranged for 900 Stranded Passengers

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully deployed a special relief train to transport approximately 900 stranded passengers to their destinations after Train No. 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed early Wednesday morning near Digaru Railway Station on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:54 AM when the locomotive and five front coaches of the train went off the tracks. Preliminary reports suggest the derailment happened at a low speed while the train was being received at the station to give precedence to another incoming train.

The disruption triggered an immediate and coordinated emergency response from railway personnel and regional authorities. According to official updates, a comprehensive safety and medical sweep was conducted at the site as soon as the accident occurred.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed that the vast majority of the passengers emerged from the incident completely unscathed. However, four individuals sustained minor injuries. They were promptly attended to by on-site railway medical teams and are currently receiving necessary care.

To prevent further distress to the affected travelers, railway staff quickly mobilized to address immediate logistical needs. Officials distributed food, bottled water, and basic necessities to the hundreds of passengers while they waited at the site. Simultaneously, senior railway management collaborated with central authorities to outline an efficient evacuation plan.

In an official statement detailing the ongoing relief operations, the NFR CPRO highlighted the joint efforts being made to manage the fallout of the disruption:

"All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation. All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and an alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey."

By arranging the alternative special train out of Guwahati, the railway network aims to ensure that all 900 passengers reach their final destinations in Mizoram with minimal further delay. Meanwhile, a team of technical engineers and track maintenance personnel has been dispatched to the affected section to evaluate the damage, determine the root cause of the derailment, and initiate track restoration protocols.

The Ministry of Railways is actively monitoring the situation alongside NFR headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati, to restore normalcy to the route and regulate the schedules of subsequent trains running through the zone.