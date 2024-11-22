Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For Immediate Resumption Of Stalled Brahmaputra Bridge Project

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid emphasis on the critical demand to resume the pending works of the Majuli- Jorhat Bridge which is essential for the improvement of economic development and enhancing connectivity.
The Assam CM requested the Central Government to take prompt action to restart the construction work of the stalled Majuli- Jorhat Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River on Wednesday.
On a virtual meeting with the Director General and Special Secretary of Road Devlopment, CM Sarma focused on the importance of regional connectivity and economic development.
He also warned that the delays could result in time and cost overruns for Rs 650 crores project, which was originally scheduled for the completion by December 2025.
The project was first awarded in August 2021 and is scheduled for completion by December 2025. The deadline could be breached if the construction work does not recommence during the dry season. He drew attention to the need for rapid action to enable the resumption of the bridge construction work at the earliest.
CM Sarma had earlier told Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari about the current scenario, suggesting re-tendering if necessary. He stressed on the urgency of completing the bridge.
Ministry officials are currently accessing options to revive the two- lane bridge project, which is considered important for the area’s growth and economic development and improving connectivity.
