Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For Immediate Resumption Of Stalled Brahmaputra Bridge Project

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid emphasis on the critical demand to resume the pending works of the Majuli- Jorhat Bridge which is essential for the improvement of economic development and enhancing connectivity.

The Assam CM requested the Central Government to take prompt action to restart the construction work of the stalled Majuli- Jorhat Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River on Wednesday.

On a virtual meeting with the Director General and Special Secretary of Road Devlopment, CM Sarma focused on the importance of regional connectivity and economic development.

He also warned that the delays could result in time and cost overruns for Rs 650 crores project, which was originally scheduled for the completion by December 2025.