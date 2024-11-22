Assam: Father-Daughter Duo Killed In Accident On NH-17; Protests Erupt In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A tragic road accident on the NH-17 in the Bongaigaon district of Assam claimed the lives of a father and his daughter on November 22.

The incident happened close to Nityabazar, Talguri, where witnesses said that the bus driver's careless driving was the reason why school teacher Nasir Ahmed was fatally struck as he was driving his daughter, Shanaz Ahmed, to school in Bahalpur.

Both Nasir and Shanaz Ahmed died on the spot, sending the local community into mourning. The incident therefore sparked considerable unrest in the area as enraged residents took to the highway in protest.