Assam: Father-Daughter Duo Killed In Accident On NH-17; Protests Erupt In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A tragic road accident on the NH-17 in the Bongaigaon district of Assam claimed the lives of a father and his daughter on November 22.
The incident happened close to Nityabazar, Talguri, where witnesses said that the bus driver's careless driving was the reason why school teacher Nasir Ahmed was fatally struck as he was driving his daughter, Shanaz Ahmed, to school in Bahalpur.
Both Nasir and Shanaz Ahmed died on the spot, sending the local community into mourning. The incident therefore sparked considerable unrest in the area as enraged residents took to the highway in protest.
The enraged crowd blocked traffic, then ended up setting the bus on fire. The situation grew tense and hardly improved on the highway. Police arrived to quell the ensuing chaos while the tension continued to mount.
“The reckless behavior of drivers on this highway has become a menace," said one of the protesters, demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws.
Police have launched an investigation into the accident and the subsequent violence. Efforts are underway to restore order and clear the highway, while the victims’ families and the local community continue to grapple with the tragic loss.
ALSO READ: Assam Assembly Gets Modern Makeover, CM Sarma Unveils Heritage-Inspired Facilities
ALSO WATCH: