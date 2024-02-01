Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Commends Interim Budget 2024-25

GUWAHATI: In a resounding endorsement of the Interim Budget 2024-2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed it as a compelling testament to outstanding governance over the past decade. On February 1, Sarma expressed immense pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing historic accomplishments that surpass cumulative achievements of the past to his visionary guidance.

Under the banner of "The March Towards Viksit Bharat Continues!" Sarma underscored the budget's pivotal role in propelling the nation towards a developed India. The standout measure that caught his attention was the allocation of a Rs 75,000 crore interest-free loan to State Governments, offering greater flexibility for implementing welfare schemes aimed at achieving the overarching goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

Sarma emphasized the transformative impact of the proposed Rs 11 lakh crore capital expenditure, hailing it as a catalyst for creating growth-enabling assets and promising increased momentum in India's development trajectory. He particularly commended the revolutionary step of supporting 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis,' foreseeing a positive transformation in the country's rural landscape.

The Chief Minister echoed the sentiment of the budget aligning seamlessly with Prime Minister Modi's vision. He applauded the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation, reinforcing the call of 'Jai Anusandhan' and expanding the frontiers of technology.

The fiscal prudence exhibited in the budget was duly acknowledged by Sarma, highlighting the reduction of the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent, a move that fell below market expectations. This showcased the Finance Minister's adept management skills, navigating the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties.

In a noteworthy declaration, Sarma termed the Interim Budget as a dual achievement. He stated that it firmly establishes India as the world's fastest-growing economy and simultaneously lays a robust foundation for Prime Minister Modi's vision to guide the nation towards becoming the third-largest economy by 2029. Sarma extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their exceptional budgetary measures, heralding a new era of economic growth and development for the nation.