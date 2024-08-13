Assam: Local BJP Leader Found Dead in Charaideo, Suspected Murder

GUWAHATI: In tragic turn of events Kartik Orang prominent BJP leader and former student activist was found dead near Bajijan riverbank in Charaideo Assam on Tuesday. Orang, who was president of BJP’s Borhat Sah Morcha had been reported missing since previous day. His family reported disappearance on Monday. This led to a search that ended in grim discovery of his body.

Local reports indicate that deceased had visible injury marks on his body. This raises concerns about possible foul play. Orang’s family has expressed suspicion that incident may be case of murder. This has prompted swift response from local police. An investigation has been launched to uncover circumstances surrounding his death.

Orang known for his influential role in student politics and active involvement with BJP was respected figure in region. His sudden and violent death has shocked local community. It has raised questions about safety of political figures in area

This incident echoes troubling pattern in the region as it follows similar case from previous year. In Assam’s Karimganj district Abdul Sattar, 47-year-old former panchayat member and BJP leader was found dead. He had been reported missing for several days. His death too sparked an investigation. Details on motive and perpetrators remained unclear at time.

In a separate but related case, body of Jonali Nath female BJP leader, was discovered abandoned near National Highway-17 in Goalpara district. Nath's family suspects premeditated murder. The police have been investigating case thoroughly. These incidents underscore growing concern about security and safety of political leaders in Assam.

As the investigation into Orang’s death continues local authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The community remains on edge. Political circles hope for clarity and justice in wake of these unsettling events.