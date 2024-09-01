Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denies Serving Of Meals During Lakhimpur Cabinet Meeting

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a Facebook Live session on Saturday night, where he announced plans to hold an upcoming Cabinet meeting in Lakhimpur on September 4.

The Assam CM categorically stated that no dining will be provided to Ministers at the expense of the state government, adding that they will instead go to BJP workers' homes to have a meal.

Developing Lakhimpur and its people will be the core agenda of the meeting, CM Sarma informed.

He further revealed about his upcoming visit to Dibrugarh on September 5 and also informed about the establishment of a new Chief Minister’s office in the town located in Upper Assam.