Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Denies Serving Of Meals During Lakhimpur Cabinet Meeting

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a Facebook Live session on Saturday night, where he announced plans to hold an upcoming Cabinet meeting in Lakhimpur on September 4.
The Assam CM categorically stated that no dining will be provided to Ministers at the expense of the state government, adding that they will instead go to BJP workers' homes to have a meal.
Developing Lakhimpur and its people will be the core agenda of the meeting, CM Sarma informed.
He further revealed about his upcoming visit to Dibrugarh on September 5 and also informed about the establishment of a new Chief Minister’s office in the town located in Upper Assam.
The Chief Minister also disclosed that the CM office in Dibrugarh will operate four days a month and will serve North and Upper Assam.
Moreover, he shed light on recent legislative bills passed during the Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, describing it as historic.
He further revealed about his plan to introduce several new bills, including measures against "love jihad" and protections for tribal land in Assam.
Meanwhile, the United Opposition Forum of Assam, in a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the Assam Governor, demanded the sacking of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the alleged grounds of compromising his oath and affirmation on the Constitution of India, grossly violating the constitutional provisions by creating hatred and enmity among different communities through a series of hate-filled and provocative statements.
The delegation of opposition parties was led by the general secretary of the Forum, Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The memorandum was submitted to the governor’s office secretary.
In the memorandum, the CM is alleged to have failed to establish the rule of law in Assam, indulged in rampant corruptions due to serious breakdown of law and order, and failed to provide security to the life and property of the citizens.
