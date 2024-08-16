Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Land Pattas In Kamrup District

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed land pattas to residents of four villages in Barbangshar Mouza at a ceremony held at the DC office premises in Guwahati’s Amingaon under Kamrup district of Assam.

This step is aimed towards ensuring land security and fair compensation.

The Assam CM distributed 881 land pattas, spanning a total of 369 bighas, 2 kathas, and 10 lechas of land during the event.

The recipients hail from the villages of Barpalaha, Gog, Dakshin Mandakata, and Bhomolahati in Barbangshar Mouza.