Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Land Pattas In Kamrup District

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed land pattas to residents of four villages in Barbangshar Mouza at a ceremony held at the DC office premises in Guwahati’s Amingaon under Kamrup district of Assam.
This step is aimed towards ensuring land security and fair compensation.
The Assam CM distributed 881 land pattas, spanning a total of 369 bighas, 2 kathas, and 10 lechas of land during the event.
The recipients hail from the villages of Barpalaha, Gog, Dakshin Mandakata, and Bhomolahati in Barbangshar Mouza.
In his address, CM Sarma emphasized on the obstacles faced by individuals lacking land pattas. Those who do not have land pattas are unable to secure fair compensation during land acquisitions and face difficulties in obtaining bank loans and other benefits.
He stated that the issuance of land pattas by Kamrup District Administration intends to ensure that residents get proper compensation if their land is acquired for projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road.
The Assam CM also touched upon the issue of many Namghars, some of which are as old as 50-100 years, lacking land pattas. This negligence has prevented them from accessing government benefits.
He also highlighted the need to resolve paperwork issues so as to prevent disputes arising over ancestral land donations.
Furthermore, CM Sarma also shed light on the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0 which is set to launch in October.
He underscored its focus on issuing land pattas to Namghars, schools, and institutions and converting shared leases into private ownership.
In addition to it, individuals who had been allotted land for government institutions but lacked legal ownership would also receive pattas.
CM Sarma went on to announce plans for new legislation aimed at preventing land sales to communities outside the indigenous population in the undivided Goalpara district. This move has been deliberated to protect indigenous land rights.