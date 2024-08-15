Assam Police Seize 'Suspicious Devices' Following ULFA-I Bomb Threat

The searches were triggered by ULFA-I’s announcement of an “armed protest” on Independence Day, which was unsuccessful because of “technical problems.”

The banned group had published a list of targeted locations, including eight in Guwahati, along with photos of some of the bomb sites.

DGP GP Singh confirmed that suspicious items were found in Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, and Nagaon, and stated that investigations have begun.

Earlier, the banned militant group ULFA-I claimed on Independence Day that they had planted bombs in 19 locations across Assam.

However, they stated that the bombs didn't go off due to technical issues. Eight of these locations were in the state capital, Guwahati.

The group said they planned to set off the explosives during Independence Day celebrations as a way of protesting with violence.

However, "technical errors" stopped the bombs from going off as planned between 6 am and 12 noon.