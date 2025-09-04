Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 50 lakh for BSF martyr’s family

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family of Rajib Nunia, the martyred BSF jawan. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha along with Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das visited the family of Nunia at Dayapur in Udharbond and conveyed the message of Sarma. Purkayastha said that the Chief Minister was supposed to visit the bereaved family personally during his recent tour to Barak Valley, but could not adjust his prefixed schedule.

Rajib Nunia, 23, was washed away by a heavy shower due to sudden cloudburst in Kashmir. He was on his duty at a watch tower at the BSF camp in Akhnoor along the India-Pakistan border. The BSF stated that Nunia had attained martyrdom as he had died attending his duty at the sensitive border.

