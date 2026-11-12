Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Support to Jenny in Harak Singh Rawat Case

‘I stand firmly with her’

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed support for Assam resident Indira Devi, alias Jenny, in her decades-old paternity dispute involving former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, describing the alleged treatment she faced as "extremely wrong and reprehensible".

In a post on X, Sarma said he had met Jenny and assured her of his support in her fight for justice.

"Yesterday I met Jenny, a resident of Assam. What a man named Harak Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," Sarma wrote.

Jenny has demanded a fresh DNA test to establish the paternity of her son and secure his legal entitlement to his father's name.

The 'Jenny episode' is a decades-old political controversy in Uttarakhand that first surfaced in 2003. Jenny had given birth to a child at a government hospital in Dehradun in June 2003 and had claimed that Rawat was the child's father. (ANI)