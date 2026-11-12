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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Support to Jenny in Harak Singh Rawat Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed support for Assam resident Indira Devi, alias Jenny, in her decades-old paternity dispute involving former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, describing the alleged treatment she faced as "extremely wrong and reprehensible".
Himanta Biswa Sarma
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‘I stand firmly with her’

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed support for Assam resident Indira Devi, alias Jenny, in her decades-old paternity dispute involving former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, describing the alleged treatment she faced as "extremely wrong and reprehensible".

In a post on X, Sarma said he had met Jenny and assured her of his support in her fight for justice.

"Yesterday I met Jenny, a resident of Assam. What a man named Harak Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," Sarma wrote.

Jenny has demanded a fresh DNA test to establish the paternity of her son and secure his legal entitlement to his father's name.

The 'Jenny episode' is a decades-old political controversy in Uttarakhand that first surfaced in 2003. Jenny had given birth to a child at a government hospital in Dehradun in June 2003 and had claimed that Rawat was the child's father. (ANI)

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