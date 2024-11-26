Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Nitin Gadkari For Progress on Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway Project

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was praised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking important actions to expedite the long-delayed Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project.

The action follows the onboarding of 11 contractors who were assigned to speed up construction on the crucial 127-kilometer section.

As a part of NH-37 (Old)/NH-02 and NH-715 (New), the project had been hampered by problems with land acquisition, a lack of raw materials including sand and silt, and inefficiency by earlier contractors. Gadkari's proactive steps to get past these challenges and guarantee more seamless execution was lauded by the Assam CM.