Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Nitin Gadkari For Progress on Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway Project

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was praised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking important actions to expedite the long-delayed Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project.
The action follows the onboarding of 11 contractors who were assigned to speed up construction on the crucial 127-kilometer section.
As a part of NH-37 (Old)/NH-02 and NH-715 (New), the project had been hampered by problems with land acquisition, a lack of raw materials including sand and silt, and inefficiency by earlier contractors. Gadkari's proactive steps to get past these challenges and guarantee more seamless execution was lauded by the Assam CM.
Gadkari listed a number of important revisions and fixes in a letter to CM Sarma, including:
Division of Work: To improve manageability and expedite completion, the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch should be divided into smaller portions.
Infrastructure Extensions: To improve safety and connectivity, there are plans for a flyover, six pedestrian underpasses (PUPs), and nine vehicular underpasses (VUPs).
Materials Needed: 12 lakh cubic meters of soil, 11 lakh cubic meters of sand, and 5 lakh metric tonnes of stones are expected to be needed to finish the project.
In order to make Assam's roadways up to the mark, Gadkari promised that the National roadways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been instructed to prioritise the upkeep and restoration of these roads and to take proactive measures to address these issues.
CM Sarma acknowledged Gadkari's dedication and the joint efforts to improve Assam's road infrastructure and expressed optimism about the project's prompt completion. He reiterated the highway's significance for regional connections and the state's economic development.
