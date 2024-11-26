Assam's Hojai District Headquarters Renamed To Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar

GUWAHATI: In a bid to pay tribute to the cultural and historical heritage of Assam, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename Hojai district headquarters (Sadar) from Shankardeva Nagar to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.

The move comes under the government's larger initiative to change place names that are not deemed to be of importance to Assam's historical importance.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, while speaking after the cabinet meeting, said that, "After detailed deliberations, the government has decided to rename the Sadar area of Hojai as Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar representing the state's reverence for the cultural icon Srimanta Shankardeva."

"The decision reflects the Assam government's commitment toward Assam's rich heritage," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.