Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra, buildings in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today rushed to Nagaon with a daylong programmes here and participated in a series of events, including inauguration ceremonies as well as laying the foundation stones of various projects in and outside the small town here.

The Chief Minister first of all landed at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium, where he inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium, following which he attended a programme held at Pal Naam Than near Bebejia, on the outskirts of the small town. Besides, on his way back to the town, he also laid the foundation stone for a concrete road under the RIDF scheme near Haibargaon Lakhinagar Chariali.

Following the event, Sarma attended the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra in front of Nagaon Circuit House. While inaugurating the Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra, Sarma asserted that Silpi Pranab Baruah was the best Assamese in oil painting and that he was a modern individual, fully packed with Indian traditions and heritage.

Baruah alone created an artistic environment in the entire district and made it popular among the people, Dr. Sarma said, adding that Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra is a strong step to hold on to the continuity of Indian traditions and the heritage of art and paintings. Sulakshana Baruah Bhuyan, the daughter of Lt. Pranab Baruah, delivered the welcome address. During the programme, Sampak Borbora, a noted artist, illustrator, and retired cartoonist, was presented with the Pranab Baruah Silpi Award. The award consists of a memento, an appraisal letter, and Rs 25,000.00 in cash.

Jatin Das, a noted artist of the country, Jiten Hazarika, a noted journalist and Assamese storyteller, Manoj Kumar Goswami, and noted sculptor Biren Singha were also present in the programme and spoke on the works as well as sacrifice Lt Pranab Baruah in the field of art and paintings of the state.

Following the inaugural session of Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra, Dr. Sarma also inaugurated the open theatre and food hut constructed just nearby the Pranab Baruah Kolakshetra here too. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone for the new building of Nagaon Circuit House, inaugurated the newly constructed concrete walking zone at Nagaon Nehrubali, and addressed a public rally held at Nehrubali Field today. Besides, he also attended the ceremonial inauguration of the newly constructed Swahid Thogi Sut Stadium in Barhampur, where he inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone for some projects.

While addressing the gathering at Nagaon Nehrubali Field, Dr. Sarma asserted that the BJP-led government is working for ‘Ramrajya’, which is not for Hindus, Muslims, Christians, or others, but for the entire nation, where poverty can be sidelined and all, irrespective of creeds, castes, and religions, can live with modesty.

