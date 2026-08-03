Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Erosion-hit Areas in Dibrugarh

‘Will meet IIT-G experts for lasting solution’

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited erosion-affected areas of Chabua, Balijan, Pukhurijan, Dinjan, Rohmoria of Dibrugarh district and inspected the situation.

The Chief Minister said, “Currently our departments are working to control the situation with wartime promptness. However, scientific and long-term steps are essential for a permanent solution to this problem. We have planned something for that purpose too.”

Sharing on X, Sarma wrote, “Visited the erosion-hit site in Chabua, Dibrugarh, to understand the key reasons and present the situation on the ground. Our teams are catering to the situation, but I’ll soon have a meeting with experts from IIT-G to find a lasting solution to the issue.”

The Chief Minister said, “This is the scale of erosion that many parts of Assam endure as the mighty Brahmaputra relentlessly washes away precious land year after year. It is one of our state’s greatest geographical challenges. But with modern technology we are working to fortify our riverbanks.”

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The department has already submitted a project of Rs 90 crore. We will see and discuss the matter with experts.” The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dibrugarh and paid tribute to his late elder brother, a prominent social worker, Prasad Sonowal.

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments