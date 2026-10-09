Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Interacts with College Students at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Tyagbir Hem Baruah College on Thursday and interacted with the students on the college premises. Addressing the students, CM Dr Sarma said, “Education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge; it shapes character, encourages innovative thinking, and moulds the younger generation into responsible citizens of the nation.”

Interacting with the students, Dr Sarma briefly stated some of the selected central government schemes such as Make in India, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, etc. and appealed to the students to share their innovative ideas in making India a super nation, a self-reliant country. He stressed the value of foreign currency and explained the national export and import system. The Chief Minister briefly explained how an imbalanced export-import system can hamper the economy of a country.

He appealed to all the students to take advantage of science and technology to develop new ideas.

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