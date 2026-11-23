Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations as chief guest on November 29, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the invitation on Sunday, November 22, confirming the Prime Minister’s participation in the 6 PM to 8 PM event.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the closing ceremony during a meeting in New Delhi on November 22.

Sarma confirmed Modi's participation as the chief guest at the November 29 celebrations.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Prime Minister's contributions to honouring the legacy of the legendary Assamese musician.

Sarma highlighted three milestones: the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Hazarika in 2019, the construction of the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra, and the launch of the birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati.

In his words, "As the nation celebrates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, I had the privilege of inviting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to grace the mega celebrations in New Delhi on 29th November 2026."

The Government of Assam is organizing the closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Sunday, November 29.

The programme is scheduled to run from 6 PM to 8 PM. Its main attraction will be a large-scale musical tribute involving 2,000 participants travelling from Assam.

The contingent will comprise 1,000 artistes and 1,000 college students, and will travel to the national capital by a special train for the centenary finale. The mass musical presentation will pay tribute to Hazarika's contribution to music and culture.

Veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar will receive the inaugural Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 crore along with a citation. The recognition forms part of the year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of the music maestro.

The award is named after Hazarika, who received the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2019.

The year-long birth centenary celebrations began in Guwahati in September 2025, according to the event background provided by the Assam government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the celebrations and released a commemorative ₹100 coin honouring Hazarika.

The coin marked another tribute to the musician's legacy. Sarma also referred to its release while highlighting the Prime Minister's role in the centenary commemorations.

The November 29 ceremony in New Delhi will bring the year-long celebrations to a close, with the participation of the Prime Minister, the award presentation and a mass musical tribute by performers from Assam.