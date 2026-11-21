Gangtok: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha president Karma Sonam Bhutia met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in New Delhi on Saturday, November 21, 2026, submitting a memorandum seeking action on three long-standing Sikkim tribal demands. The minister reportedly assured favourable consideration of the proposals.

Karma Sonam Bhutia presented the memorandum to Union Minister Jual Oram during their meeting in New Delhi. The representation covers three constitutional and political demands concerning Sikkim's indigenous communities.

The first seeks inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The second calls for Assembly seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang communities. The third demand seeks Scheduled Tribe recognition for 12 left-out indigenous communities in Sikkim.

Bhutia reportedly highlighted the importance of addressing these issues to protect tribal identity, constitutional rights and the aspirations of the state's indigenous population.

Following the submission, Union Minister Jual Oram reportedly responded positively and assured that the three matters would be taken forward for favourable consideration.

The assurance was reported in accounts of the meeting and a statement attributed to the BJP Sikkim ST Morcha.

The memorandum seeks the Centre's intervention on matters involving language recognition, political representation and tribal inclusion.

The Limboo and Tamang communities received Scheduled Tribe recognition in 2003 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders Amendment Act, 2002. However, dedicated Assembly seat reservations for the two communities have yet to be implemented.

The Sikkim government's 2025-26 Budget speech also acknowledged that the issue remained unresolved despite repeated representations to the Central Government.

The demand seeks political representation for both communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The third demand concerns 12 indigenous communities that remain outside Sikkim's Scheduled Tribe list.

The Sikkim State High-Level Committee prepared ethnographic reports supporting their inclusion. The state government reported that the committee submitted its final reports in August 2025.

The 12 communities are Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Khas, Rai, Kirat Yakha Dewan, Majhi, Manger, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar and Thami.

The reports document the communities' historical, cultural and socio-economic circumstances as supporting material for their recognition. The Sikkim Legislative Assembly also backed the inclusion proposal through its reported unanimous resolution.

The November 21 meeting has brought the three demands before the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

The reported positive assurance from Jual Oram offers an indication that the representation will receive consideration. However, no formal approval, implementation timeline or government decision on the three proposals has been announced in the available meeting reports.

The demands now concern further consideration by the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Central Government.