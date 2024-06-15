Assam News

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project, Aims for 3000 MW by 2030

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone of 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project in Namrup, Dibrugarh. The Namrup Solar Power Project is expected to enhance the region’s energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing carbon emission.
DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the  foundation  stone  of  25  MW  Namrup  Solar  Power  Project  in Namrup, Dibrugarh.  The  Namrup  Solar  Power  Project is expected to enhance the region’s energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing carbon emission.

While speaking at the programme, CM Sarma said, “The project will be set up in 108 acres of land in  Namrup  and for the first time AEGCL and Oil India has been jointly do the work. The  solar project will enhance the our energy infrastructure. When I took charge as the chief minister of Assam  1800  MW  electricity needed in peak hours and after three years it has increased upto 2500  MW due to industrial set up and consumption of electricity for usage of electronic appliances,”  

Sarma said, “Now we have seven  solar  power  projects running successfully in Assam. By 2030, we are planning to set up 3000  MW  solar  power projects in Assam for clean, green energy”.

“We purchased electricity from other states and if the demand will decease then we will stop buying power from other states. In 1 unit, we charged Rs 6 and we are purchasing the same at Rs 10 from other states. If  solar  power  panels will be used by the household then we will stop buying power because the consumption will be less. In day time, solar energy can be used and in night time, we can used the electricity,”  CM Sarma said. The project is a boarder initiative to improve the energy security and promote clean energy in Assam. State Cabinet minister Bimal Borah, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, former Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi among other were present during the  foundation  laying ceremony.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
foundation stone
Namrup Solar Power Project

