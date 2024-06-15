Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project, Aims for 3000 MW by 2030

DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone of 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project in Namrup, Dibrugarh. The Namrup Solar Power Project is expected to enhance the region’s energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing carbon emission.

While speaking at the programme, CM Sarma said, “The project will be set up in 108 acres of land in Namrup and for the first time AEGCL and Oil India has been jointly do the work. The solar project will enhance the our energy infrastructure. When I took charge as the chief minister of Assam 1800 MW electricity needed in peak hours and after three years it has increased upto 2500 MW due to industrial set up and consumption of electricity for usage of electronic appliances,”

Sarma said, “Now we have seven solar power projects running successfully in Assam. By 2030, we are planning to set up 3000 MW solar power projects in Assam for clean, green energy”.

“We purchased electricity from other states and if the demand will decease then we will stop buying power from other states. In 1 unit, we charged Rs 6 and we are purchasing the same at Rs 10 from other states. If solar power panels will be used by the household then we will stop buying power because the consumption will be less. In day time, solar energy can be used and in night time, we can used the electricity,” CM Sarma said. The project is a boarder initiative to improve the energy security and promote clean energy in Assam. State Cabinet minister Bimal Borah, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, former Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi among other were present during the foundation laying ceremony.

