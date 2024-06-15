Assam: Edupur Foundation Hosts Mega Educational Summit 'Gyanfest 1.0' at Udalguri College

Tezpur: Edupur Foundation, Tezpur in association with Roushan National School, organized a mega educational summit, Gyanfest 1.0, at Udalguri College. The summit aimed at empowering higher secondary students by providing essential tools and guidance for better career planning and future growth. The event saw the esteemed presence of Rakesh Chandra Boro, Chairperson of Udalguri Municipal Board, Deepak Nag, Education Secretary of the Central Executive Committee of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) and Dr. Luke Daimari, Principal of Udalguri College.

Gyanfest 1.0, the first of many planned events, commenced with an inspiring speech by Dr. Luke Daimari. This was followed by a compelling session on career planning delivered by Amit Raj Konwar, Director of Edupur Foundation. Additional sessions included insights from Prof. Sonaram Brahma, Head of Department at ITI College, and Dr. Madhusmita Khaklari from Civil Hospital, Udalguri District, who discussed the current market scenarios in engineering and medical fields, respectively. The programme concluded with a session on personality development and communication skills presented by Subhashis Ghosh.

Attending the programme Amit Raj Konwar, Director of Edupur Foundation said that the Gyanfest 1.0 provided students with a unique opportunity to receive one-on-one expert guidance for higher education, enhance their communication and presentation skills, and attend specialized counselling sessions for medical and engineering careers. These interactive sessions were designed to be engaging and informative, ensuring a fun learning experience for all attendees. Gyanfest 1.0 is set to continue its journey across major districts of Assam, bringing this transformative educational experience to more students.

Around 250 students, professors and volunteers from various schools and colleges in the city attended this landmark event.

