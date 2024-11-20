Tripura: Indian Army Soldier Shubhankar Bhowmik Martyred in Siachen Avalanche

AGARTALA: An Indian Army jawan from Amarpur of Tripura's Gomati District, Shubhankar Bhowmik, was killed while on duty at Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The 32-year-old jawan, who was working in Assam Regiment, was buried under a thick avalanche in the treacherous terrain of Siachen-one of the most challenging and high-altitude battlefields in the world.

Bhowmik was serving in the Siachen sector, where soldiers are exposed to severe weather conditions: extreme cold, high altitude, and unpredictable weather. The avalanche, fatal to Bhowmik, swept him under thick snow, and though rescue efforts were made, the gallant soldier could not be rescued.

Bhowmik, a resident of Birganj Gram Panchayat in Amarpur, leaves behind a teary-eyed wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The untimely death has thrown the whole family, friends, and the entire town of Amarpur into shock since he was well-known and respected there.

On hearing of his untimely death on Tuesday morning, the local community, political leaders, and other citizens of Tripura expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Tripura Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, took to Twitter to pay his respect to the bravest soldier who was lost. He wrote in his post: "I am deeply saddened by the news that Nayek Shubhankar Bhowmik, valiant soldier from the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, who hails from Birganj and was serving at the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir. I pray to God for eternal peace for his soul to rest in peace. My condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti."

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also expressed his condolences. "I am deeply pained by his untimely death. In this hour of grief, I grieve with his bereaved family and friends. In front of the Almighty, I pray for the eternal peace of his soul. I express my profound sympathies to his family and their loved ones. Om Shanti!"

Shubhankar Bhowmik's sacrifice has brought the entire town of Amarpur to grief. The whole community has united in support of the grieving family. The mortal remains will arrive in Amarpur on Thursday, and the town will bid farewell to their hero at the end.