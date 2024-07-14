Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Tiwa Cultural Centre in Raha

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Raha in Nagaon district on July 13 to inspect progress of Rs 50 crore tourist centre dedicated to Tiwa King Jongal Balahu. The centre aims to promote Tiwa art and cultural heritage. It features themed entry gates cycle tracks, a museum and a convention centre.

During the site visit, Sarma emphasized importance of timely completion. Adherence to high-quality standards was also stressed. He expressed confidence that the centre will become a significant attraction. It will showcase rich cultural legacy of the Tiwa community. Accompanying Chief Minister were Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika. Also present were local MLAs and representatives from Tiwa Autonomous Council.

In another significant engagement, Sarma visited Simlitola in Rongjuli area to meet families of victims of a recent boat capsize incident. The tragedy, which occurred on Thursday claimed four lives so far. One person still missing. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to grieving families. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's next of kin. Sarma also mentioned the government is exploring additional measures to support affected families during this difficult time.

The construction of tourist centre is seen as a major step in preserving and promoting cultural heritage of Tiwa community. The project includes various facilities aimed at enhancing visitor experience. It aims to educate the public about Tiwa traditions and history. Sarma's inspection visit underscored the government's commitment to cultural preservation. It also highlighted the focus on tourism development in Assam.

In his interaction with officials, Sarma stressed importance of maintaining project's quality and ensuring it is completed within stipulated timeframe. The Chief Minister's visit also highlighted the collaborative efforts. These efforts between different levels of government and Tiwa Autonomous Council are crucial in bringing project to fruition.

Meanwhile, the boat capsize incident has cast shadow of grief over region. The Chief Minister's visit to the bereaved families was a gesture of solidarity and support. The state government's financial assistance is intended to provide some relief. This relief helps affected families as they navigate this tragic loss. Sarma's assurance of exploring additional support measures reflects the government's ongoing commitment to aid those in distress.