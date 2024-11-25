Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sets February Deadline For Panchayat Polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Tuesday that the Panchayat elections in the state would be wrapped up by February 10th, 2024. The chief minister added that the Assembly would hold a one-day special session during the Kokrajhar budget session. That shows a considerable shift in the legislative calendar of the state.

Talking up the BJP's recent victories in by-elections, CM highlighted the party having won five assembly constituencies in conjunction with its allies.

He termed victory in Samaguri as historic, with BJP recovering the constituency from Congress after 25 years, marking it as a landmark political event in Assam as well.