Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sets February Deadline For Panchayat Polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Tuesday that the Panchayat elections in the state would be wrapped up by February 10th, 2024. The chief minister added that the Assembly would hold a one-day special session during the Kokrajhar budget session. That shows a considerable shift in the legislative calendar of the state.
Talking up the BJP's recent victories in by-elections, CM highlighted the party having won five assembly constituencies in conjunction with its allies.
He termed victory in Samaguri as historic, with BJP recovering the constituency from Congress after 25 years, marking it as a landmark political event in Assam as well.
In interpreting the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the BJP toward the course that "justice to all appeasement to none."
Stressing uniformity in governance by the BJP, he would present various initiatives whereby minorities are being included and reiterate that national security was the party's first focus.
The Chief Minister declared full confidence in the fate of the BJP for the assembly elections ahead, while claiming a mass popular sentiment in support of the party's plans.
These remarks provided a spin on this politically charged time period for Assam with the BJP still hoping to establish its foothold through the state.
ALSO READ: Assam: ABSU Expresses Gratitude to CM, Speaker on Installation of Monolith
ALSO WATCH: