Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Silchar today for municipal election campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive in Silchar on Wednesday to campaign for the Silchar Municipal Corporation election scheduled for October 3, with the BJP gearing up to accord him a grand welcome.

Addressing a press conference at the Cachar district BJP office on Tuesday, Urban Development Minister Kaushik Rai outlined the Chief Minister's itinerary and described the visit as significant for the future development of the Barak Valley.

According to Rai, upon landing at Kumbhirgram Airport, the Chief Minister will proceed directly to the Barak Valley Secretariat, where he will chair a review meeting with officials from various government departments and interact with local citizens to assess ongoing administrative and developmental initiatives.

Later in the day, at around 4:00 pm, CM Dr Sarma will address a public election rally at the Police Parade Ground as part of the BJP's campaign for the civic polls.

The BJP's poll manifesto was recently unveiled by state party President Dilip Saikia, and party workers have since been taking its key promises to voters through extensive campaign meetings, highlighting the party's roadmap to transform Silchar into a modern and well-developed city.

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