Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate Birubari-Lalganesh Flyover on Feb 1

GUWAHATI: In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to lay the foundation stone for the Birubari-Lalganesh flyover on February 1. The ceremony, slated to take place at the Cycle Factory junction, will be attended by the Chief Minister and the state GDD minister, Ashok Singhal.

The Birubari-Lalganesh flyover, spanning an impressive 2.84 kilometers and costing Rs 376 crore, is strategically planned to cover key junctions such as Cycle Factory, Barsapara, and Lalganesh Market Junctions. Its route along the Guwahati Garbhanga Road is designed to enhance connectivity and streamline traffic flow in the bustling city.

The flyover's starting point will be after the Arya Nagar flyover, with the end point extending beyond Lal Ganesh market. Once completed, it will establish crucial connections to prominent landmarks including ITI Guwahati, NH 27 (Lokhra), Kahilipara, Barshapara Stadium, GMCH, B Barooah Cancer Institute, Arya Vidyapeeth College, and more.

This initiative follows the Chief Minister's earlier commitment to improving urban mobility with the foundation stone laid for the city's longest flyover. Connecting Dighalipukhuri with the Noonmati FCI godown, this monumental project spans an impressive 4.5 kilometers and is set to become the second-longest flyover in India.

With an estimated cost of Rs 853 crore, the four-lane architectural marvel promises to significantly ease traffic congestion between these critical points in the city. Beyond its infrastructural significance, the flyover underscores the state's dedication to progress, with the potential to boost economic activity and enhance the overall quality of life for Guwahati's residents.

As Assam continues to invest in such transformative projects, the inauguration of the Birubari-Lalganesh flyover marks a crucial step towards building a more connected and efficient urban landscape for the capital city.

