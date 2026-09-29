Nagaon bypoll: Opposition parties pledge support for Congress candidate’s win

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Several opposition parties have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency bye-election.

The decision was announced at a press conference held at the residence of Bora on Sunday night. The press conference was attended by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader Manoj Chauhan, Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, CPI(M) leader Suprakash Talukdar, CPI leader Kanak Gogoi, CPI(ML) leader Vivek Das, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora, Kunki Chowdhury, and former MLA Dr Durlav Chamua, among others.

Addressing the press conference, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP and AIUDF were attempting to influence the bye-election by pursuing what he described as Hindu-Muslim politics. He claimed that the people of Nagaon had understood such politics and would oppose communal polarisation in the election.

Criticising Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal, Gogoi alleged that both leaders were attempting to expand their political influence through Hindu-Muslim politics. He further alleged that efforts were being made to create political influence through communal polarisation and claimed that there was an understanding between the two leaders.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP government over its policies concerning madrasas and eviction drives. Referring to BJP meetings in Dhing and Laharighat, he said that people had not forgotten what he described as the 'repressive policies' of the BJP government.

Criticising the BJP candidate, Gogoi alleged that the candidate had supported eviction operations while serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district.

Referring to controversial remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders and ministers concerning minority women, Gogoi called upon the concerned leaders and ministers to apologise. He also alleged that the BJP was attempting to undermine democratic values and freedom of speech. He claimed that people speaking against the government were being arrested under the National Security Act and cited the case of Pranab Doley as an example.

The opposition parties also announced that an election rally will be organised at Phulbari on October 2.

Also Read: Nagaon Bypoll: Assam CEO Anurag Goel Reviews Poll Preparedness