Assam CM Hits Back at Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Threat to PM Modi: 'Didi, How Dare You!'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks about the BJP-backed 12-hour shutdown that witnessed some incidents of violence. He accused her of causing unrest and promoting divisive politics across the country.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Didi, how dare you threaten Assam?"

"Don't show us red eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language, " he further added.

Sarma's sharp remarks followed Banerjee's criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the violence during the bandh.

Some are even comparing it with Bangladesh agitation. I love Bangladesh, they speak my language, they share my culture, but it is a different country," Banerjee said during the foundation day event of the TMC student wing.

She was, of course, referring to the student-led agitation in Bangladesh that saw the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She accused Prime Minister Modi of trying to foment trouble in Bengal by using his cohorts. She, therefore, warned, "If Bengal is harmed, the disturbance will spread to Assam, to the North-East, to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi too.".

Banerjee said that was her earlier slogan: "no revenge, only change." It had to be upgraded in keeping with changing times and circumstances.

The West Bengal bandh was also marked by spasmodic bouts of violence and widespread disruption. The worst incident occurred in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district when BJP leaders alleged that TMC supporters opened fire at the car carrying local BJP leader Priyangu Pandey. Pandey himself managed to escape unharmed, but his driver and a party worker suffered injuries and had to be hospitalised.

A number of BJP leaders, including former MPs Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee, Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya and MLA Agnimitra Paul, were detained in different parts of Kolkata during the day for trying to enforce the bandh.