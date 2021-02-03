Assam CM Inaugurates Academic Session of Majuli University of Culture

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the academic programme of Majuli University of Culture at Bongaon, Majuli on Wednesday.

MP Pradan Baruah, DAC CEC Shri Madhab Deori, Padma Shri awardee Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat, Satradhikar Shri Janardan Dev Goswami and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the 106 students of the university and urged them to study hard and work towards spreading the rich cultural- spiritual heritage of the river island district.

He also said that the university has the duty of taking the lead in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state on a global level.

Chief Minister Sonowal also announced a financial grant of ₹ 10 lakh for the infrastructure development of Pub Majuli College, where classes of the university would be held till its permanent campus comes up.

The university has already been recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has received the degree-awarding authority from UGC. The university would award degree in Masters of Arts in Assamese and other indigenous languages of North East India, History, one year PG Diploma in Manuscript Studies, PG Diploma in Heritage Studies and Conservation, One Year PG Diploma in Yoga and Physical Health, One Year PG Diploma in Mask Making and Sculpture and Six-month certification course in Mising Language.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also launched the website of Majuli Cultural University in November 2020.

Majuli is also the home constituency of Chief Minister Sonowal.





