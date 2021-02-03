Nagaland TaFMA Excellency Awards Handed Out by CM Neiphiu Rio

DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed over the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) Excellency Awards of 2020 to artistes who excelled in the field of music.The Chief Minister also launched an exhibition of paintings titled "Naga" by Meren Imchen.

Chief Minister Rio took to Twitter to congratulate the award winners and TaFMA for the event. He wrote, "Handed over @TafmaNaga Excellency Awards 2020 to artistes who excelled in the field of music. Also, launched exhibition of paintings titled "Naga" by Meren Imchen. Congratulations to Meren Imchen on the fabulous pieces of paintings & to TaFMA on successfully organising the event."

The adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland & Secretary General Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Abu Metha congratulated the production team of Nana- A Tale of Us for winning Prag Cine Award 2021 of Best Film in the Northeast Category.

He wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to the entire production team of NANA - A TALE OF US for being awarded the Best Film in #PragCineAward 2021 in the Northeast category. You make all of us very proud. Continue to strive for the stars."

He congratulated the TaFMA Excellency Award winners as well. He sent a tweet saying, "Well done to all recipients of the @TafmaNaga Excellence Awards. We are all proud of you and best wishes for all your future endeavours. You represent the new generation of #Nagaland's ambassadors. ThankYou Shri @Neiphiu_Rio for the support."

Nana: A Tale of Us is a 2017 Nagamese-language drama film directed by Tiakümzük Aier and produced by Aoyimti Youth Ministry.

The director, Tiakumzuk Aier won The Golden Calton Best Director 2017 for the film Nana: A Tale of Us, at The Edinburgh Festival of Indian Films and Documentaries (EFIFD). Tiakumzuk is the first Naga Director to win such an award.

The TaFMA was established in 2019 with the motive to promote all the artists in Nagaland- choirs, singer-songwriters, filmmakers, painters and more. Since its establishment, TaFMA has worked on multiple festivals, including lending their support to local events and establishing partnership with musicians such as music maestro Dr. AR Rahman and his KM Music Conservatory, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Indian Council for Cultural Relations to teaming up with other artists from the music industry from around the world.





