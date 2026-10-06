Assam CM Inaugurates Bongaigaon Medical College and Rs 711-Crore Development Projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Bongaigaon Medical College and the Integrated Office Complex of the Bongaigaon District Commissioner, marking a major addition to the district’s administrative and healthcare infrastructure.

The District Commissioner’s office complex has been built on 24 bighas of land at a cost of around Rs 50 crore. The Chief Minister attended a public meeting organised in connection with the inauguration of development projects worth around Rs 711 crore in the district.

Dr Sarma also virtually inaugurated several projects, including a Model Residential School at Kharagaon in Abhayapuri, constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore; infrastructure development of Sri Sri Raghunath Bigraha Mandir Satra at Abhayapuri at Rs 6 crore; a Model Secondary School at Birjhora Tea Estate at Rs 3 crore; and a statue of Maharaja Nara Narayan at Bongaigaon Bisarjan Ghat at Rs 34 lakh.

He also inaugurated the infrastructure development of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya at Tulungia in Abhayapuri, completed at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sarma said several thousand crore rupees had been sanctioned for Bongaigaon over the past four years and many projects had now been completed. He said the Bongaigaon Medical College was the 15th medical college in Assam and reiterated the government’s goal of establishing a medical college, engineering college and university in every district.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 100 crore would soon be sanctioned for infrastructure development of Bongaigaon University.

Choudhury thanked the government and urged the Chief Minister to focus on developing Bongaigaon as a tourism hub, citing the district’s tourism potential. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Guardian Minister Ashini Ray Sarkar, Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury and several MLAs were present.

Also Read: Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital to be inaugurated on 5th October