Assam CM lauds 134 Ecological Task Force for restoration of degraded forest land

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday lauded the exemplary work of the 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Task Force (134 ETF) for its outstanding contribution to afforestation, ecological restoration, and wildlife conservation in Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Biswanath district. During his visit to the sanctuary, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing restoration work at Nalapara, an ecologically sensitive landscape located close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The area had witnessed large-scale encroachment and destruction of approximately 600 hectares of reserved forest land in the Radhasoo area, severely affecting the fragile forest ecosystem.

Recognising the proven capability and commendable contribution of the 134 ETF, the chief minister had entrusted the unit with the responsibility of immediate restoration of 50 hectares of denuded and deforested land at Nalapara within the sanctuary. The 134 ETF undertook advance work in the area allotted by the State Forest Department, including site preparation and land development, followed by plantation activity. As part of the initiative, 1,25,000 saplings of native species were planted across 50 hectares of degraded land. The unit has also established a camp at Nalapara to sustain ongoing restoration efforts and undertake future conservation work in the area.

The chief minister was briefed by Commanding Officer Colonel Adarsh Nayak on the progress of the restoration programme. He also undertook a site inspection and reviewed the work along with the Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Education Minister Dr Ranuj Pegu, Handloom & Textiles Minister Biswajit Daimary, Ranjit Dutta, MP Sonitpur, and other dignitaries.