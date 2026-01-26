Assam CM Lauds State’s Tableau for Celebrating Cultural Heritage at Republic Day Parade

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday lauded the state’s tableau at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

He described it as a moment of pride that showcased Assam’s cultural depth and traditional craftsmanship before a national audience.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Sarma said Assam’s tableau led the parade this year, a symbolic achievement for the state.

He noted that the moment reflected Assam’s journey and its growing role in the country’s development narrative, while drawing attention to the cultural legacy of Asharikandi.

“A for Assam at Kartavya Path. From coming last to leading first, our tableau proudly led the procession this Republic Day. A moment that celebrates Assam’s rich culture, Asharikandi heritage and its place at the forefront of Bharat’s growth story,” Sarma wroteon X.

The tableau, based on the theme Aatmanirbhar Bharat, highlighted Asharikandi village in Dhubri district, known for housing India’s largest cluster of traditional Assamese terracotta artisans. For generations, families in the village have sustained themselves through clay craftsmanship, preserving indigenous skills and age-old artistic practices.

A prominent terracotta figure holding earthen lamps formed the visual focus at the front of the tableau, while bamboo fencing on the tractor segment represented Assam’s strong bamboo tradition and its relevance to rural livelihoods and sustainability.