Assam News

Assam CM launches DBT relief, 146 Bokakhat flood-hit families get Rs 15,000 each

To provide immediate relief to families affected by the recent devastating floods, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released the first instalment of interim flood relief assistance through a video conference from Dibrugarh.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
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BOKAKHAT: To provide immediate relief to families affected by the recent devastating floods, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released the first instalment of interim flood relief assistance through a video conference from Dibrugarh.

In line with this initiative, a financial assistance distribution programme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for flood-affected families was also held at the conference hall of the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner's Office.

A total of 146 beneficiaries from the Bokakhat constituency under the Bokakhat and Khumtai revenue circles received financial assistance through DBT. Each flood-affected beneficiary was credited Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of interim relief.

Meanwhile, the assessment of losses suffered by other flood-affected families is still underway. Eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance in phases according to the government's prescribed guidelines.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Floods
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