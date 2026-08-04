Assam CM launches DBT relief, 146 Bokakhat flood-hit families get Rs 15,000 each

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: To provide immediate relief to families affected by the recent devastating floods, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released the first instalment of interim flood relief assistance through a video conference from Dibrugarh.

In line with this initiative, a financial assistance distribution programme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for flood-affected families was also held at the conference hall of the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner's Office.

A total of 146 beneficiaries from the Bokakhat constituency under the Bokakhat and Khumtai revenue circles received financial assistance through DBT. Each flood-affected beneficiary was credited Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of interim relief.

Meanwhile, the assessment of losses suffered by other flood-affected families is still underway. Eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance in phases according to the government's prescribed guidelines.

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