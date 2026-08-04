Veteran actress Seema Biswas donates Rs 1.5 lakh for Assam flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity, internationally acclaimed veteran actress Seema Biswas, one of Assam's most celebrated daughters, has donated 1.5 lakh to support people affected by the devastating floods in the state.

Best known for her unforgettable performance in the critically acclaimed film Bandit Queen, Seema Biswas has earned widespread recognition and admiration both in India and abroad for her exceptional contribution to Indian cinema. Her latest act of generosity reflects her deep concern for the people of her home state during this time of crisis. Responding to the urgent needs of flood-hit families, the donated amount was utilized to procure essential kitchen utensils, which have emerged as one of the most urgently required relief items in the affected areas.

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