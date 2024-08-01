Assam CM Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Mega Tree Plantation Drive

GUWAHATI: In bid to boost green cover and honor contributions of mothers Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched nationwide mega tree plantation campaign titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' as part of Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 on Thursday. Inaugural event took place at Ministers' Colony in Dispur Guwahati. CM Sarma planted sapling early in morning.

Campaign will continue until August 15. It aims to plant total of three crore trees across state. Initiative is expected to foster stronger connection between citizens and environmental conservation. It encourages public participation to ensure success.

Minister for Environment & Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary along with several other top officials attended launch event. This underscored significance of drive. Speaking at event CM Sarma emphasized importance of enthusiastic public involvement. Community participation is crucial for campaign’s success.

"To mark the beginning of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, HCM Dr @himantabiswa planted a sapling in Guwahati this morning. The ABA 2.0 is being celebrated from 1-15 August this year with the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to honour the contributions of mothers in one's life. This year 3cr saplings have been targeted to be planted across Assam during the period. HCM stressed on the importance of enthusiastic public participation in the exercise to make it as successful as the last edition." The Chief Minister's Office stated in post on social media platform 'X'

The post further highlighted Chief Minister’s call for robust public participation. It echoes successful community engagement witnessed in previous edition of campaign. Theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' translates to 'A Tree in Name of Mother.' It symbolizes nurturing role mothers play in children's lives. It draws parallel to nurturing of environment.

To facilitate massive plantation drive citizens can collect saplings from local distribution centers starting today until August 12 2024. These centers are strategically located. This ensures easy access for people across state. This encourages widespread participation in drive

This initiative aligns with Assam's broader environmental goals and reflects commitment to combating climate change through increased green cover. The previous edition of Amrit Brikshya Andolan met significant public enthusiasm. Expectations are high for this year's campaign to surpass predecessor. The government has called upon schools colleges government and private institutions NGOs and general public to participate actively in this drive. Various awareness programs are planned these community activities aim to educate and motivate people about benefits of tree plantation and environmental conservation.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is part of Assam's continued efforts to create sustainable and environmentally conscious state. By planting three crore trees government aims not only to enhance natural beauty but also contribute to global fight against climate change.