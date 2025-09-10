Assam News

Assam CM Launches Green Initiative, Plants Neem Sapling Ahead of PM’s Visit

Neem trees to be planted along 2.2 km stretch in Numaligarh as part of green welcome initiative.
Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma planting neem saplings
Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma planting neem saplings
Published on

Numaligarh: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the ‘PM Neem Corridor,’ a green initiative to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state.

As part of the project, neem trees are being planted along a 2.2 km stretch leading to the rally venue in Numaligarh, symbolizing a natural and memorable welcome for the Prime Minister. To inaugurate the initiative, Sarma planted a neem sapling himself.

The programme is being carried out in collaboration with Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia. The Chief Minister said the initiative not only honours the Prime Minister’s visit but also contributes to the state’s long-term environmental goals.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/north-east-india-news/assam-news/assam-numaligarh-refinery-limited-joins-bio-ethanol-project

Also Watch:

Assam
Numaligarh
Duliajan-Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNP Ltd)

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com