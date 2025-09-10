Assam CM Launches Green Initiative, Plants Neem Sapling Ahead of PM’s Visit

Numaligarh: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the ‘PM Neem Corridor,’ a green initiative to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state.

As part of the project, neem trees are being planted along a 2.2 km stretch leading to the rally venue in Numaligarh, symbolizing a natural and memorable welcome for the Prime Minister. To inaugurate the initiative, Sarma planted a neem sapling himself.

The programme is being carried out in collaboration with Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia. The Chief Minister said the initiative not only honours the Prime Minister’s visit but also contributes to the state’s long-term environmental goals.