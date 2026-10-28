Assam CM Launches Massive Development Drive to Transform Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Tinsukia today to inaugurate a series of critical developmental initiatives, steering the district firmly onto a path of rapid urban progress.

The two-day visit features the rollout of major infrastructure enhancements under the Tinsukia Municipality. These include the opening of recreational public parks, new modern playgrounds, water body restoration drives, and a state-of-the-art municipal service mobile application. The Chief Minister also visited the newly constructed Circuit House at Gelapukhuri to improve administrative facilities.

Reflecting on the area's massive shift, Dr. Sarma emphasized the historic evolution of the district. “A region once deeply affected by violence is now a region ushering in trade, development, and social harmony,” the Chief Minister stated.

The itinerary further includes comprehensive site inspections of an ongoing 1,000-seat public auditorium, an inter-state bus terminus (ISBT), and the highly anticipated district medical college site.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma will inaugurate an autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks manufacturing unit, highlighting Assam’s transition into a regional industrial hub.