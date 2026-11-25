A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a project to manufacture key starting materials (KSMs), essential raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, at Rajabari in Auguri Chapori, Morangi, Golaghat district. The project will be established by Numaligarh Industries LLP under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit.

Following the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the Chief Minister visited the expansion project of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). During his visit, he reviewed the progress of construction work on the Crude and Vacuum Distillation Unit, one of the most important components of the expansion project.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Numaligarh Industries LLP project, CM Dr Sarma said that, for the first time, a separate industrial unit was being established using products manufactured by Numaligarh Refinery as raw materials.

He described the Key Starting Materials (KSM) production project of Numaligarh Industries LLP as an important addition to Assam’s industrial sector. Stating that the RLG Group had committed to investing approximately Rs 750 crore in the project during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the Chief Minister said the industrial unit would be established in two phases.